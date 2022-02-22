Leo Daily Horoscope for February 22: Average day on the financial front

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is a good day on the professional front, you may get good business deals that may turn out favourable in the near future. Your partner may have some exciting and romantic plans for this evening, so be ready to enjoy amazing moments and real happiness in life. You may plan to take the relationship further.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Get ready for some positive changes in your lifestyle. Whether you are planning to switch jobs, join a professional course, develop an exercise or diet plan This is the right time for the new beginning. You are confident and optimistic and ready to take the challenges on the work front, so don’t think twice and work hard to fulfil your wishes or dreams.

What else is there to discover for the day? Read ahead!

Leo Finance Today

This is an average day on the financial front. You may have to pay school or college fees or medical bills today. Avoid investing in property or real estate market today.

Leo Family Today

This is not a good day on the family front. Some misunderstandings may crop up and your spouse may give you the cold shoulder today. Some may decide to expand their family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Career Today

This is an excellent day on the professional front. If you are seeking for the best moment to start a side business or launch a project, this this can be the right time.

Leo Health Today

You have excellent health and now you are more confident than ever. You may take charge of your happiness and put efforts to make your life better.

Leo Love Life Today

This is a wonderful day on the love front. Married couples may plan to expand their family. Passionate evening is on the cards for some. It is a good idea to try new ways to make your partner happy.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026