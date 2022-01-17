Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Daily Horoscope for January 17: Likely to begin a new journey !

Dear Leo, taking the next step in the relationship can turn out positive. Plan everything carefully, do not make impromptu plans.
Leos are well suited for leadership roles in professional environments, especially when they are given a lot of freedom and their skills match up to the tasks at hand.
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today is about balancing between different choices, in both personal and professional life. Leos like to live a luxurious life, but you should be careful while spending the money. It is advised to be more attentive and should not hurry to invest in any funds or property. If working with a family member, friend, or partner, clear the terms to not run into any problems. Taking the next step in the relationship can turn out positive. Plan everything carefully, do not make impromptu plans. For married people, this is the right time to start a family. For students, today will be average, so work harder and plan everything. Buying or selling of property will be profitable. 

 

Leo Finance Today

Everything will be below average in terms of finance. If you get involved in any dispute, it will most probably turn against you. After planning and putting in your best efforts, you might still not get the right result you have been looking for. 

Leo Family Today

This is the right time to start a family for newly married couples. Your relationship with your family will become better. They will be happy with your efforts. 

Leo Career Today

Your work climate will be great. It is advised not to get involved in any queries. There can be work-related travelling. Your mental efficiency will increase, and you will make better decisions. 

Leo Health Today

Your health will be in great condition. It will make you emotionally and mentally healthy. There are slight chances of catching eye infections. The health of any family member, especially children will improve, and they will recover from a prolonged issue.

Leo Love Life Today

You can face conflicts between you and your partner. Couples in relationships might get married. Understanding will increase between you and your partner due to these conflicts. 

 

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

