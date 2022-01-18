Leo Daily Horoscope for January 18: The day seems to be productive!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Day seems to be wonderful, but you need to be cautious if you are travelling today. You are advised to drive safely and avoid long trips. If you are an eligible bachelor, your parents may bring suitable proposals and you may find it hard to say no to it. Nothing complicated is foreseen on the professional front, new office environment may suit you.

A new business may take time in reaping rewards, you just need to focus on marketing strategies to achieve your goals. New work settings may encourage you to make this day quite productive and work hard to complete all pending and challenging tasks. You should focus on your health and love life.

How have stars planned your day? Find out below!

Leo Finance Today

Your excellent financial condition may allow you to splurge on yourself. You may buy something expensive or spend on vintage items. Your love for luxury items may compel you to tempt towards buying something luxurious.



Leo Family Today

This is going to be a cheerful day on the family front and you may get a chance to meet your childhood friends today. Someone in the family may get a suitable marriage proposal.



Leo Career Today

Some may get promoted on the work front or get business deals that may turn out beneficial in near future. Things can become easier with team efforts, so try to be a perfect team player.

Leo Health Today

You are in the best of your health. Extra weight is no more a problem for you. Balanced diet, exercises, yoga and meditation can help maintain physical and mental health.



Leo Love Life Today

You may feel energetic and excited today and wish to enjoy adventurous activities. Your partner may play along to double the fun. This is an awesome day, so show your romantic side.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Color: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026