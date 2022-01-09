Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Daily Horoscope for January 9: Keep pushing yourself!

Dear Leo, with wisdom and a new-found maturity, you may see things clearly and in a brighter light and act according to the demands of the situation.
Travel plans with friends may be quashed.
Published on Jan 09, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul23-Aug23) 

Today, better possibilities and opportunities may open up to mark a new phase of your life. You may make important life decisions that are likely to impact you and those around you in a major way. Things are likely to change for the better - so be prepared. With wisdom and a new-found maturity, you may see things clearly and in a brighter light and act according to the demands of the situation. You may start your journey on the road to self-discovery. Your creativity and your potentials may be unleashed at this moment. Let the artist within you take lead, as it may make you stand out from the rest. Students, who are aspiring to pursue higher education away from their home town, may receive positive news. Travel plans with friends may be quashed.

 

Leo Finance Today 

On the economic front, the day promises to be quite vibrant. You may earn profits from past investments in the stock market. Your trade business may be booming and overseas contacts are likely to bring handsome gains. 

 

Leo Family Today 

On the domestic front, your family members, especially your elders may demand your time and attention. Submitting to their demands and fulfilling the needs of your loved ones may strengthen you relationships at home. 

 

Leo Career Today 

On the professional front, the day may be quite inspiring. With added responsibilities to shoulder, you may work more efficiently. A commanding position is also likely to bring a monetary benefit or a promotion. 

 

Leo Health Today 

On the health front, the day may not be very encouraging. Stomach ailments are likely to return, for which you may have to pay attention towards your food intake. Regular exercises and relaxation techniques may give you peace of mind. 

 

 

 

Leo Love Life Today 

On the romantic front, your love life may undergo a period of stress. Misunderstandings and harsh words might upset your beloved. Showering all your love and affection on your partner may keep the flame ignited for long. 

 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Peach 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

