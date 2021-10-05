Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope for October 5: Finance will be on favour
horoscope

Leo Daily Horoscope for October 5: Finance will be on favour

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:19 AM IST
You may get new clients or business deals.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo, this is a good day for completing all pending tasks on the professional front. You may get new clients or business deals. Those who are planning to start a new business or project can go for it as it is an auspicious time to start something new in life.

You are in good shape on the health front and your stable financial condition will make things favourable to you. Some may splurge on expensive fitness equipment or kitchen appliance. Avoid taking any decision on the property front, there is a lot to explore yet.

What is there to unfold today, read ahead

Leo Finance Today

Your stable financial condition will allow you to expand your business and reach your target audience. Avoid spending your hard-earned money on any tempting property deal today.

Leo Family Today

You may not be lucky on the family front. Someone may get upset with you on something, so avoid being part of any conflict with siblings or spouse today. You may need a third person to resolve conflicts among family members.

RELATED STORIES

Leo Career Today

You will get some new responsibilities on the professional front, but it will give you an opportunity to show your actual potential and impress your superiors at work. There is a lot to do on the professional front to achieve your career goals, so keep trying.

Leo Health Today

Your excellent health and positive mindset will allow you to make some trip plans or visit someone very close to your family. You may get relief from an old health issue. Some may get back in shape after a very long time, so this is the time to enjoy. An image makeover is also possible for some.

Leo Love Life Today

Your spouse will show extra care and support your ideas no matter what. Some may get the desired marriage proposal today. The day seems favourable on the love front, so do whatever you have been planning for long.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Color: Forest Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign horoscope leo astrology
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 5: The day may bring mixed results

Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 5: Love life won't be in your favour!

Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 5: An usual day in professional life

Aries Daily Horoscope for October 5: Here's what is on your cards
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP