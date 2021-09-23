Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 23: We see a new source of income

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will feel enthusiastic about yourself today and your life, and watch everything become all-good for you. Leos are likely to get a lot of attention, sometimes unexpected, but they will thrive in the spotlight. Your creative bent of mind will make you a much sought-after person in your own and expert life. Being flexible to suggestions and changes as they are all set it will work wonders. In the process, you are likely to discover new things which you may have previously overlooked. Travel bug is likely to bite you, so start packing your bags for an exciting vacation. You will be able to seize the opportunity to rent out your house or a part of your house on profitable terms.

Leo Finance Today

Good money from an unexpected source is likely to stabilize your finances. Moreover, good response can be expected to something launched on the business front. If possible, avoid risk in money matters as it may lead to fund crunch.

Leo Family Today

Your family life is going to be very good as an environment of happiness and harmony will continue at home. Meeting someone on the family front may ring in happy memories of yesteryears.

Leo Career Today

Favorable stars may enable you to join the achievers rank with your outstanding work and competence. A promotion or substantial increment is on the cards for those in a government job.

Leo Health Today

Health-wise the day doesn’t appear to be a wonderful one, so it is advised to tread with care. Evade roadside food and sustenance that may cause harm. Discard your inactive way of life and be more dynamic.

Leo Love Life Today

Your romantic life may hit a period of lull or retrospection as you look at the bigger picture. Spouse may not give clear signals about what they want or desire making it a tough day. But a loving approach will work wonders.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

