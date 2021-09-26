Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: Give priority to matters pertaining to your care

Leo

Those born under this sign are creative and faithful, but can be bossy and interfering. Fortunately, you will not display any of your negative traits. In fact, you are likely to celebrate some special occasion. On the flip side, it is important to give priority to matters pertaining to your career.

Leo Finance Today

The day may see heavy expenses mounting on you. But have no worries, you will remain financially secure, as you are set to receive money from an outside source. Rather than grudgingly footing the bill, there is no shame in asking everyone to share expenses for something you have jointly enjoyed.

Leo Family Today

Something new and exciting is likely to happen in your life that may give you unparalleled joy. Whatever you are feeling emotionally at this juncture is totally surmountable, so have no worries. A friend can become an important sounding board in times of emotional distress. A family youngster is likely to do you proud.

Leo Career Today

This seems to be a challenging day at work, where you will be up against the odds. Perform well, if you want success in the current competitive environment. Don’t get involved in any conflict on the job, as it can be detrimental for your career. What you talk may get reported upstairs, so don’t criticise anyone.

Leo Health Today

Someone may recommend yoga, so take it up, as it helps you in listening to your body and makes you feel connected and in tune with yourself. Those fully vaccinated may gather the courage to step out their houses amid the still continuing pandemic scare.

Leo Love Life Today

If stagnation in your relationship has reached an irreversible stage, you can have second thoughts about continuing it, but don’t take any decision in haste. If possible, try a different approach to put the spark back into your relationship. Exercising is most essential for those over fifty.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

