Leo Daily Horoscope for September 1,2022:Peaceful and happy family life foreseen

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) A practical and organised approach may help Leos accomplish their goals easily. You are likely to win the race by being slow and steady. All your calculative decisions may yield you great success. Your family life is likely to be peaceful and filled with happiness and positivity. Overindulgence in personal problems can make it difficult to make a personal mark. Favorable planetary conditions may bless you with financial gains and several business opportunities are awaiting you. A love affair would require you to be honest and open-minded. Leo natives in a committed relationship are advised to introspect and avoid hasty decisions in love life today. The day may be favorable for students as their energy and dynamism may help in facing competition. Finally, you have found the time for your deserving break, travel may be favorable. It may appear impossible to sort out a property matter amicably. Keep communication channels open and seek your elders’ assistance to make a breakthrough.

Leo Finance Today Leo entrepreneurs may be able to make better profits and expand their business which may enhance their source of earnings. You may be successful in recovering pending dues and enabling to clear some outstanding dues.

Leo Family Today Leo natives’ bond with their extended family and friends may improve. At home, relatives are likely to apologize for past mistakes. This may infuse your household with peace and tranquility.

Leo Career Today A new prestigious responsibility can be given to Leo natives on the professional front. Your professional bonding may improve and you are likely to enjoy better coordination with your subordinates and the other team members.

Leo Health Today Today you should work on developing your strength - physical, mental and emotional. You may be prone to injuries so be extra careful while going out. Don’t resort to quick-fix solutions for minor health problems. Maintain mental clarity to avoid hypertension.

Leo Love Life Today Your married life can remain under stress and there may be a difference between you and your partner today. Developing faith in a romantic partner would prevent it from weakening. If single, Leos may reminisce about old memories and feel a little emotionally low. Seek out a friend to improve your mood.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

