Leo Daily Horoscope for September 8, 2022: Don't be impatient

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) This is an above average day. Your good financial condition may allow you to explore investment options to achieve your short term or long-term goals. Some issues are foreseen on the career front, so try to be careful and patient as your hard work may pay off soon. A wonderful evening is indicated with loved ones. You may get chance to visit relatives and spend time with cousins. Love birds may go on romantic trips and try extra adventurous activities to feel adrenaline rush.

Day does not seem good on the work front; you should concentrate on the assignments or projects at hand. If you want to achieve something big, you need to be determined and consistent. Healthwise, day seems to be moderate.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead:

Leo Finance Today: This is a promising day on the financial front. You may spend on a car or machinery repair. Some may think about investing in mutual funds. Some may sell ancestral property and get good returns.

Leo Family Today: A wonderful trip with loved ones is indicated. Good news on the home front may make you feel happy and relieved. A pending property case may sort out and settle in your favor.

Leo Career Today: Day does not seem favorable on the career front. Someone at work can steal your ideas, so be careful. Avoid sharing your ideas or knowledge with anyone at work. A little effort at this point in time may offer you rich dividends on the career front.

Leo Health Today: Health seems moderate. Stress may cause health issues, so try to be cool and calm. Some may spend time with children and enjoy recreational activities. You may plan to meet your old friends today.

Leo Love Life Today: Day seems excellent and you may get lucky in love. Some may get a marriage proposal or parents may find suitable match for them.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

