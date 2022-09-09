Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 9, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Loan you have applied for may be sanctioned soon. A promising project will help those in the creative field to earn well. Taking up jogging or brisk walking is a step in the right direction. A short-tempered family member is likely to spoil your mood. A trip with friends will not only be exciting, but refreshing too. This is a good time to finalise property as stars are poised favourably.

Love Focus: Smooth sailing is foretold on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. You will be able to improve your position on the professional front. Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset. Renovation work may be taken up at home.

Love Focus: Some of you may have to contend with lover’s bad mood.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. Someone may tattle on you to a senior at work and get you all upset. Fitness mantra of a friend will do wonders for your health. An exciting event is likely to bring the family together. Travelling with your near and dear ones will be fun. This is an auspicious day to acquire property.

Love Focus: Forming a new relationship on the romantic front is an exciting possibility.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Health remains satisfactory and mind, cool. Money from previous investments is likely to be received soon. This is an excellent period for you to excel professionally. Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front. There is a good chance of going out of town for an official trip. You are likely to add to your assets.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts threaten to disrupt your focus.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A financial bonanza can be expected by some. Those in the media or films are likely to face a tough situation. Dancing and doing fun things will keep some in perfect health. A new addition in the family can give hours of joy to some. Continued good performance will motivate you to give in your best on the academic front. This is the time for spiritual awakening for the religious minded.

Love Focus: Romance may not particularly be on your mind today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will have the power to mould anything your way at work today. You derive immense satisfaction in doing your bit in coming back in shape. You can expect a good time today, especially at home. Those travelling can face delays due to unforeseen circumstances. Good showing is maintained on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for is likely to send out positive signals.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

An increase in salary and perks is indicated for some. Those highly rated for their skills can expect a favourable day at work. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. You may feel your privacy being compromised by someone in the family. Proceeding on a pilgrimage or vacation cannot be ruled out for some. You may add to your assets.

Love Focus: Your love life is poised to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial front is set to become strong for some investors. Focus on health can become a priority for some. Family life is likely to fill you with happiness. Travel to a holiday destination is indicated. Some of you are likely to inherit a property. You are likely to remain consistent on the academic front. An ego clash on the work front cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Spending time together is foreseen for young lovers.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your self-discipline in spending will help fatten you bank balance. Things start looking up on the professional front. Your desire for better health can make you think on practical lines. Initial reluctance to go on a journey is likely to turn into excitement. Good news awaits some on the property front. Alertness on the academic front will help prevent mistakes.

Love Focus: Wasting time, energy and money on romancing is not advised.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A job switch promises better working hours and added perks. There will be no problems as far as health is concerned. Family members will extend help to lessen your burden on the home front. Legal issues involving property are likely to be decided in your favour. You are likely to fare well on the academic front. Hiked fee or rate may compel you to take some hard decisions.

Love Focus: Love at first sight cannot be ruled out, so expect romance to blossom!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Workouts can prove tiring, but will keep you fit. Your investments are likely to pull substantial returns. A pat on the back is in store for you on the professional front. Family will remain attentive to your needs. A pilgrimage will prove immensely satisfying. If property is on your mind, you can expect positive developments. Your efforts are likely to prove fruitful on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to spend quality time with lover today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will succeed in wriggling out of a tight financial situation. You can neglect health and pay for it! Business persons may find the day profitable. Performance of a family youngster can leave much to be desired. An exciting trip is on the cards and will prove lots of fun. Good returns from property are likely for some. You are likely to lead the way on the academic front.

Love Focus: Foul mood of lover may need to be countered and fast!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

