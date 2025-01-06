Menu Explore
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 06, 2025 predicts abroad opportunities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 06, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 06, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Handle love-related issues carefully and avoid controversies at work.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let tremors impact the routine life

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 06, 2025. Take up new tasks at work that demand extreme attention.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 06, 2025. Take up new tasks at work that demand extreme attention.

Handle love-related issues carefully and avoid controversies at work. Today, you may prefer safe monetary investments. Health is good.

Express your emotions in the relationship. Take up new tasks at work that demand extreme attention. Be careful about financial investments today and avoid lifting heavy objects.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Value the suggestions of the over and stay away from insults. This will strengthen the bond. Do not hesitate to express your feelings to the crush and the response will be positive. Your elders will approve of your relationship. An office romance can become troublesome for some married natives today. Spend more time with your lover today. If your partner’s habits are bothering you, then have a sit-down session and politely discuss what is bothering you. Married Leos may think about going the family way.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

There can be arguments over performance with seniors. This must be avoided as serious consequences may come up. Some professionals will visit the client's office today. A few professionals will be successful in meeting the expectations of clients. IT, healthcare, hospitality, aviation, banking, and civil engineering professionals will see opportunities abroad. Students may be required to put in additional effort to clear the examination. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the result.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day is highly productive in terms of money. However, there can be troubles as the day progresses. You must be careful about expenditure and not spend a big amount on luxury items. Leos will buy a vehicle in the second part of the day while a few persons will also continue with the home renovation activities. Today is also good to purchase office furniture.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Avoid lifting heavy objects today and females may have gynecological issues. Those who have problems related to the heart or stomach should be careful in the first half of the day. Pregnant females should be careful while riding a two-wheeler or taking part in adventure activities. Today is also good to join a gym.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

