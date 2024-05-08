 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 predicts office politics | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 predicts office politics

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 08, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for May 8, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Health is fine.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep the love life packed with fun and happiness.

Keep the love life packed with fun and happiness. No major professional issue will hurt you. Ensure you keep a tab on expenditure today. Health is fine. Take up professional challenges to ensure you obtain the best results at work. Your commitment to love life will bring out good results. You may consider financial investments today and health will be fine. 

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024: No major professional issue will hurt you.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024: No major professional issue will hurt you.

Leo Love Horoscope Today 

The first part of the day may not be good in terms of love. Your partner may provoke you, leading to some turbulence. Control the emotions and express the feelings with extreme care. This will help in keeping the relationship intact. Single Leos may find someone special today and will also express the feeling without inhibition. Wait for a day or two for a positive response. Married Leos need to stay committed to their partner. No office romance will bring happiness. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

 

Leo Career Horoscope Today 

Despite the challenges, you will perform outstandingly at the office. Office politics is something that you need to keep at bay. Attend the meetings with innovative concepts that will work out in your favor. A rise in position may also happen today. New responsibilities will make you stronger. A few healthcare professionals will have opportunities to move abroad. Some students will get a chance to study abroad. Some entrepreneurs will be happy to launch new ventures and profit will soon happen. 

 

Leo Money Horoscope Today 

Keep the accounts clear today. Minor monetary issues will come up and you need to handle them efficiently. The day will not be productive in terms of money. Avoid lending a big amount to someone, including a friend or sibling as you’ll have a tough time getting it back. Leos will require contributing for a party or event at the office. Resolve the financial disputes with the siblings.

 

Leo Health Horoscope Today 

Stay healthy today by maintaining a balance between physical and mental health. Do not take the office stress to your home. Ensure you have a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Those who have a history of kidney ailment would need medical attention today. You may also start attending the gym today but avoid lifting heavy objects in the first part of the day. 

 

Leo Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  •  Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  •  Symbol: Lion
  •  Element: Fire
  •  Body Part: Heart &amp; Spine
  •  Sign Ruler: Sun
  •  Lucky Day: Sunday
  •  Lucky Color: Golden
  •  Lucky Number: 19
  •  Lucky Stone: Ruby

 

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 predicts office politics

