Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 predicts office politics

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep the love life packed with fun and happiness. Keep the love life packed with fun and happiness. No major professional issue will hurt you. Ensure you keep a tab on expenditure today. Health is fine. Take up professional challenges to ensure you obtain the best results at work. Your commitment to love life will bring out good results. You may consider financial investments today and health will be fine. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024: No major professional issue will hurt you.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be good in terms of love. Your partner may provoke you, leading to some turbulence. Control the emotions and express the feelings with extreme care. This will help in keeping the relationship intact. Single Leos may find someone special today and will also express the feeling without inhibition. Wait for a day or two for a positive response. Married Leos need to stay committed to their partner. No office romance will bring happiness.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Despite the challenges, you will perform outstandingly at the office. Office politics is something that you need to keep at bay. Attend the meetings with innovative concepts that will work out in your favor. A rise in position may also happen today. New responsibilities will make you stronger. A few healthcare professionals will have opportunities to move abroad. Some students will get a chance to study abroad. Some entrepreneurs will be happy to launch new ventures and profit will soon happen.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Keep the accounts clear today. Minor monetary issues will come up and you need to handle them efficiently. The day will not be productive in terms of money. Avoid lending a big amount to someone, including a friend or sibling as you’ll have a tough time getting it back. Leos will require contributing for a party or event at the office. Resolve the financial disputes with the siblings.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy today by maintaining a balance between physical and mental health. Do not take the office stress to your home. Ensure you have a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Those who have a history of kidney ailment would need medical attention today. You may also start attending the gym today but avoid lifting heavy objects in the first part of the day.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)