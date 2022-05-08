Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 8, 2022

Dear Leo, your daily astrological predictions for May 8, 2022 suggests, you are likely to be inclined to explore new avenues.
Leo Daily Horoscope for May 8: Going on a solo trip may turn out to be pleasantly enjoyable. 
Published on May 08, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) 

Today you are likely to be full of courage. You are likely to be inclined to explore new avenues. This may give momentum to your career ambitions. If you are in business, you may make good progress. You tend to not listen to others and try to dominate others. This may affect your romantic relationship. Resolve matters amicably. Trying out something new on the fitness front is possible and may benefit you immensely. Some may succeed in clearing hurdles in the matrimonial alliance of family youngster or kin. Going on a solo trip may turn out to be pleasantly enjoyable.  The quiet and solitude is something that you are not used to and you find it refreshing and different. Students will have to work hard to achieve their goals. However, those appearing for competitive exams are likely to get favorable results. Avoid being lax about the paper work of the property you want to purchase. It may create problems later on.

Leo Finance Today 

You are likely to be successful if you are working with the government. You can bag a lucrative contract. Those who are in partnership business are likely to have a favorable period. Their coordination with partners will be good which will bring growth.

Leo Family Today 

Family life is likely to be better than before. Spend some time with your family and friends in the evening. You are likely to get the support of your siblings. It may give you the strength to pursue your endeavors.

Leo Career Today 

Today, your competitors won't be able to trouble you as you will handle them tactfully. You are likely to inspire others to do well in the workplace. Those who are working in MNCs may have a favorable period and they can expect to get clients and incentives.

Leo Health Today 

You will have to take care of your health at this time as you may suffer from a cold, cough or fever. Be careful with your health and avoid pushing yourself too far. Set realistic health goals for yourself. 

Leo Love Life Today 

You are advised to be careful in your married life as you may face some misunderstandings with your spouse. It is time to come clean about your romantic aspirations. You should not mislead a potential partner if there is no clear idea of the future together. Man, up and have that honest conversation. 

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

