Leo Horoscope Today: Daily prediction for June 26, '22 states, earn gain

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Today, Leos can go on a short journey, which may change their worldview and perspective. You may get a chance to meet your relatives or friends which will give you happiness and peace. You may earn gain from different sources and get a chance to consolidate your savings. Leo natives may find their family members very supportive and understanding. At the end of the day, you may have to work overtime to overcome some unexpected issues that may have cropped up. This can make you anxious which is not good for your health. Increasing the consumption of water in your diet will help. Some of you are likely to get positive outcomes in matters related to property and real estate. Any previous matter related to marital life is likely to get settled. Betterment in studies is indicated for Leo students. They can succeed in improving their grades with hard work and dedication.

Leo Finance Today Your finances are likely to improve due to gains from various sources. Streamlining expenses may help you increase your savings. Your relationship with your business partner will be harmonious which will contribute to business growth.

Leo Family Today You will be free from your daily worries and will also help your siblings. This may bring happy vibes and peaceful vibrations to household of Leos. Your mother's health will be good and you may get some financial benefits from her.

Leo Career Today Leos planning to change jobs should defer the move for now. This is not the right day to take a risk and apply for a job because it may not be a proper opportunity for you. You may be allotted now task, which could be time-consuming and hectic.

Leo Health Today Take a break from your hectic schedule and engage in some fun activities. Cook some healthy delicious food later in the evening to enjoy with your loved ones. Leos need to get back to their spiritual practices and maybe try chanting.

Leo Love Life Today You should speak thoughtfully and take special care while communicating your thoughts and feelings. This may keep the romantic spark alive. If you are single, you will meet someone interesting via an online app today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

