Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 1, '22 states, expect surprises

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)Things are looking good for you on the professional front. At work, new assignments may keep you busy. On the health front, you may gain strength and reap the benefits of healthy habits. Your romantic life may be going smoothly. Your partner is likely to surprise you with a present. However, your financial situation appears to be precarious. Keeping track of your rising expenses could help you save for a rainy day. As a result of this, your family life may be disrupted. You might not be able to keep your promise of an outing, causing your loved ones to feel disappointed. On the social front, you might be quite active. This could help you in meeting new people. Travelling to a distant land may be therapeutic. Property investments may not produce the intended results.

Leo Finance Today On the financial front, you may have to keep a tight rein on your spending. A fantastic financial opportunity is likely to slip through your fingers as you lack the funds to invest in a lucrative scheme. Some gains are foreseen from shares.

Leo Family Today Your domestic relationships are likely to be strained today. It will have a detrimental impact on children, so be aware of your actions. You must take the appropriate steps to defuse the situation and restore domestic peace.

Leo Career Today Your professional prospects are predicted to improve today. You may probably be on your toes as you are likely to be swamped with fresh assignments. Your genuineness, competence, and skills are sure to impress your supervisors.

Leo Health Today The day is likely to be quite good in terms of your health. To stay fit, you may concentrate your efforts on dietary changes. Regular running and relaxation exercises are likely to help you feel better about yourself.

Leo Love Life Today Today is an excellent day to reveal your deepest desires to your partner. This may help you to better understand each other. Your significant other is likely to surprise you with a marriage proposal, bringing joy to your relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

