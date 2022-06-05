Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 5,'22 states, stable career

LEO(Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today is your day. All the plans that you made in the past are expected to be fulfilled. Accumulated capital will increase further. Not easy run where relationships are concerned. You need to be communicative and also open to listening. Making excuses and defending yourself is not helping. Avoid bringing up issues from the past. Eventually, you give into resolving issues and getting past them once and for all. People will trust your ideas and vision. You need to channel your ideas into real time work. Control is needed where feelings and emotions are concerned in order to connect in a better way with your partner. Single natives can randomly meet someone through your social circle. Avoid connecting with your ex-partner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

You are focused on earning. Along with earning money, learn to enjoy life as well. Keep following the path you have chosen. You are heading in the right direction where wealth is concerned.

Leo Family Today

You may feel strong need to be loved and appreciated, admired and valued and yet it may seem that you are not valued enough. You could also be worried about a dear friend’s health.

Leo Career Today

Your working day will be stable. You will need to filter your responsibilities. You have to focus on one thing at a time. Expect association with new clients. Don't be overwhelmed by anxiety about your colleagues.

Leo Health Today

Focus on getting enough rest and balancing between tasks. Make sure you are eating at the right time, even if you are busy. Don't strain your lower back, it can experience stress. A new diet may not give the expected results, so mix it with physical exercise too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Love Life Today

Avoid getting into heated argument with your partner over a third person. Strive to lower down your expectations. Unrealistic expectations will only worsen the chemistry you share with your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON