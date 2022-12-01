Leo Horoscope Today, December 1, 2022: Astro tips for good fortune

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo natives remain in a pretty secure financial position. Daily Astrological Prediction says, there's a chance you could invest some of your spare cash in worthwhile endeavours. You may be in a favourable position at home and want to make the most of it. You're in fine physical condition. You are probably mindful of your own emotional well-being and progress. In contrast, it seems like your professional life is a major source of tension for you. You might not be resilient enough to deal with setbacks and workplace pressures. Try to enhance your situation. You may encounter difficulties in your romantic relationships. It may be difficult for you and your significant other to spend quality time together due to conflicts in your schedules. Nevertheless, Leo natives can count on having a great time on a group vacation. Leo students may do well in school the way they have planned. Buying and selling property may yield substantial gains for Leo natives.

Leo Finance Today

On the economic front, leaving the public sector for the private sector can be a wise decision right now. In the coming days, expansion is anticipated for Leo natives. Considering the potential success of the new venture, you need not worry about revenue.

Leo Family Today

Things at home could look up today for Leo natives. Spending time with your family and friends is likely to be a high priority. A happy home life may be maintained in this way. There's a chance that strengthening your relationships will lead to a more tranquil existence.

Leo Career Today

Leos can anticipate greater responsibility in their professional life. However, your management abilities may already be compromised by your workload. So don't give up on giving your all in the workplace to succeed.

Leo Health Today

Leo natives might be in excellent mental and physical health. You can improve your health and fitness through dietary changes, meditation, and regular exercise. Getting together with pals is a great way to revitalize your spirit.

Leo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, there could be some upheavals. Depending on your workload, socializing with your significant other might be difficult. Your significant other probably wants you to make a vow to them. Do what you can to fix the situation.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

