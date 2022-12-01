Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 1, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A healthy lifestyle will abstain you from health issues. You will be in a jovial mood today. This will positively impact your family ties. If you have been meaning to enhance your professional skills, today is a good day. Things seem to be quite fruitful on financial grounds. However, you should be watchful regarding your expenses. A legal property matter may be resolved. Foreign travel should be strictly avoided. Students may seek parent’s support to do well in academics.

Love Focus: Your love and passion are likely to bloom!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The day seems to bring good luck in your professional life. You will bid goodbye to the existing family tensions. However, you may need to be watchful regarding your well-being. Try to keep a control over your expenses. Some of you may gain profit through property dealings today. Keep your travel restricted to important work only. Students awaiting results of competitive exams are likely to hear great news.

Love Focus: Do not get trapped in misunderstandings! Love and care will sail you through these difficult waves.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It is a fruitful day for you on the financial front. You are going to make humongous profits through some great deals. Altering your diet and adding healthy supplements is advisable. You may face some obstructions on the professional front. However, on a positive note, your domestic ties will be strengthened. Things seem to be quite harmonious at your home. Property matters will most likely be resolved and result will be in your favor.

Love Focus: It’s time to plan a romantic getaway with your partner!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may receive a recognition at your workplace. Your insightful approach will help you stay ahead of your colleagues. However, there may be some ups and downs in your domestic life. Try not to overstress yourself else it may affect your mental health. Also, be extra vigilant with regards to your expenses. Maintaining a financial stability should be your main focus. Nature travel will offer thrill of discovering something new. Property matters need to be dealt with extra care.

Love Focus: Singles, there are high chances of you finding your perfect match!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to maintain financial stability today. Investments done during this time may reap high profits. Your family ties will also remain strong. You are unlikely to face any major health issues. However, things may go haywire on the professional front. Some of you may plan a family trip to spend quality time with your family members. You will go great on academic front. Property dealings are likely to yield more than the expected gains.

Love Focus: Maintain strong communication with your partner!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You are most likely going to discover lucrative opportunities on the career front. Additionally, you will get a chance to enhance your skill set. Family business is also going to reap good profits. However, things seem to be quite taxing on financial front. Improve the quality of your life through some lifestyle changes. Students will need to out in some extra efforts to get desired results.

Love Focus: Pack your bags and plan a romantic getaway with your loved one! Do prepare an itinerary.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You are going to receive abundant opportunities in your professional life. You are likely to focus more on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. You need to keep an eye over your expenses else you may experience financial crunch. Some of you may also face some misunderstandings with your family members. Maintain your cool regarding a stressful property situation. Foreign travel is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship may take form of marriage, so be prepared!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Property investment is likely to prove beneficial for you. Similarly, things seem to be quite lucrative on the work front as well. A great news is coming your way! Family members will be extremely affectionate towards you. There are chances that your friends may require financial assistance from you. Be a little watchful while dealing with important clients. Keep your stats and data ready. Devote some time for yourself today. Self-introspection is likely to help.

Love Focus: You may discover a new love interest during this period!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are likely to remain stress-free as your pockets may be loaded with cash. Opportunities to enhance your career may surprisingly come your way. Maintaining a nutritious diet should be your top priority. Your family members may face some unwanted situation and require your support. Students preparing for competitive exams will reap the fruits of their hard work. Property issues may time more time than expected to be resolved.

Love Focus: Try to maintain a strong mutual understanding with your partner!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to participate in some super-fun activities with your family members. On professional front, some tasks may require immediate attention. This may put you in a stressful position, heath-wise. You will thus have to maintain a work-life balance. No significant changes are indicated on the financial front. On a positive note, property issues will be resolved during this period. It is not a good time to plan a solo trip or family vacation.

Love Focus: Singles are likely to find their compatible matches. Get yourself prepared for a date night!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your healthy lifestyle pattern is likely to show positive changes on health front. You may be recognized for your hard work at your office. Chances of getting a promotion or appraisal are quite high. However, you should keep a tight control over your unnecessary expenses. You may face some stressful situation at home. Try to maintain your calm and do not get into arguments. Property matters involving in-laws shouldn’t be discussed at this time.

Love Focus: Let your intimacy bloom, plan a romantic trip!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your efforts are likely to be rewarded. You may receive recognition from your manager or any other senior. A gala time with your family members is indicated. A significant improvement in your health is foreseen. Profits could be reduced to some extent and your income and expenditure may remain almost the same. Client meetings may prove to be fruitful for your career progression. A professional foreign trip is on the cards for some. Students may find it a little challenging to focus on their studies.

Love Focus: Promote open communication and respect in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

