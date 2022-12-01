Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 1, 2022: Accolades await for some

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Expect a lot of fun at home today, Capricorn natives.Daily Astrological Prediction says, a special event will give you a cause to celebrate with your loved ones. No significant changes are indicated in your financial status. You'll have the means to indulge yourself and those closest to you lavishly. Your love life, too, appears to be flourishing. For eligible bachelors, there may be good news on the horizon. Professionally, however, it does not appear that everything is going swimmingly. Tasks that need your immediate attention may arise, and you'll need to be prepared to handle them. Accolades await those who can successfully manage them. There may be times when your health is less than optimal. You'll need to boost your stamina if you want to keep your current level of fitness. Any property issues that have been lingering would be best resolved now. Vacationing is likely to be a financial and emotional drain. In order to do well on exams, Capricorn students should review their coursework beforehand.

Capricorn Finance Today

If you put in the time and energy, you should be able to achieve your financial goals. A side gig could be an excellent way to bring in some extra cash for Capricorn natives. In addition, it's possible to profit from stocks and real estate investments.

Capricorn Family Today

Capricorn individuals’ home life may be particularly pleasant and joyful right now. You'll have a lot of people to hang out with, including family and friends. Everyone's spirits are likely to be lifted by the arrival of a new family member.

Capricorn Career Today

Your subordinate-supervisor working relationship could be tense and unpredictable today. If you want to get your work done on time, you might need to be patient with them. Coworkers who are jealous of you may try to spread rumours about you.

Capricorn Health Today

Changing up your typical gym routine might be just what you need to finally see encouraging results on the health front. Capricorn natives' mental and physical health can benefit from a regular schedule of rest and a nutritious diet.

Capricorn Love Life Today

The romantic front may open up again if you find yourself enjoying your partner's company after a period of separation. Some of you can even plan a cross-country road trip together. There may be a lot of room for sharing feelings and becoming close because of this.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

