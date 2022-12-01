Pisces Horoscope Today, December 1, 2022: A family celebration

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces natives may have to remain on their toes to make the day a success. Hopefully, your outstanding professional obligations have been resolved, and you can shift your attention to other projects. A prosperous career is likely as Pisces keep their focus and energy high today. Your home life has the potential to be rewarding. Time spent conversing with seniors may also benefit you in other ways. On the health front, you may notice improvements due to your consistent workouts and well-planned routine. However, your romance could be derailed by unanticipated events. Do not let suspicion enter your relationship if you value its continued harmony. Expect your income and expenses to remain about the same. You might have to cut back on your spending to put more money in the bank. Free international travel might be an option for some of you. Focusing on schoolwork may be challenging for some students. Deals involving real estate could end up being very profitable.

Pisces Finance Today

You have a propensity for putting your money into sketchy ventures. This hasty choice could create a crisis in the future. Avoid lending friendly loans as they may not be returned on time. Gains from a long term-investment may also take time to come through.

Pisces Family Today

Positive interactions with loved ones at home may brighten Pisces natives' day. Expect domestic tranquilly and harmony to reign supreme. You and your loved ones may get together to celebrate a special occasion at home.

Pisces Career Today

The outlook for the working world today is optimistic. Your seniors are likely to be impressed by your work ethic and productivity. The fruits of your labours may finally come to fruition. Likewise, you might receive a reward that is fitting for your efforts.

Pisces Health Today

If you're genuinely concerned about your health, you'll probably make the adjustments to your routine that are essential to ward off disease. Likewise, maintaining your fitness level may require establishing new routines, and the gym may be just the ticket.

Pisces Love Life Today

There may be problems in Pisces natives’ romantic relationships. Work commitments may prevent you from enjoying romantic evenings together with your partner. If you want to revive your love for them, prioritizing them is a must.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON