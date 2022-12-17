Leo Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Motivational day ahead

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo individuals tend to be motivated today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may encounter some inspirational people who may guide you to improvise your professional front. You may have high energy to accomplish your goals. You might be stress-free on account of your stabilized financial status. Avoid travelling unless it is a necessity. Devote your quality time to your family and don't extend your workload stress into your personal life. If you are a bachelor or spinster, marriage is on your card. Love birds' intense romance is in the air, most satisfyingly. You may get a salary hike or promotion, or your ancestor's property may fall in your court and make you prosper. So, avoid spending money on frivolous things. Support your children in their studies and share your spouse's workload to have a tranquillized atmosphere in your family.

Leo Finance Today

Your stars have a distinctive illumination today, as your finances are going to run smoothly and you can have an increment in your salary. Be cautious against chaotic expenses. Keep an eye on your monthly budgets and prevent excessive expenditures. Save your income for long-term prosperity.

Leo Family Today

Your good luck is smiling at your front. Your spouse might be waiting for you to reach home early as she is in a very joyous mood. Don't get indulged in any cold quarrels as the consequences will be unfavourable for you. Address your family's health issues proactively to avoid any illness.

Leo Career Today

Don't stay away for long from your workplace for as you may lose some important projects. On the career front, you need to magnify your hard work with determination because your superior is keeping an eye on your capabilities and endurance to achieve your goals, and he might be planning to promote you with a handsome salary.

Leo Health Today

Today you have high endurance and radiance and may overcome any of your chronic health problems. Be alert in advance if you want to sustain a healthy life which you are already leading. Add a balanced diet to your meal chart and adhere to yoga and meditation which might protect you against any prolonged illness.

Leo Love Life Today

Lovers need not have to take extra effort today to convince their parents on the marriage front. Leo natives are likely to bring someone close to their heart. Your lover may need your support in some circumstances, so stand by her/him side to prove your true love. There might be a special plan to adorn your day.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

