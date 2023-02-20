Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today, February 20, 2023: Enjoy being active and energetic

Leo Horoscope Today, February 20, 2023: Enjoy being active and energetic

horoscope
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Horoscope Today for February 20 to read the daily astrological prediction for Leo. Careerwise, you are doing well, and now it is all about getting promoted to a higher designation and get much-deserved raise. Stars are favouring your professional and personal growth, so make the most of this time.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today for February 20, 2023: Your positivity may also impress other around you.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today for February 20, 2023: Your positivity may also impress other around you.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Dear Leo, you may be in the pink of your health and feel active and energetic all day long. Daily astrological prediction says, your positivity may also impress other around you. Some may get rid of a prolonged health issue and feel much better. Financial condition seems moderate. Some unexpected expenses are indicated. Good property deals are on your way. Some may also invest in a commercial property today.

Careerwise, you are doing well, and now it is all about getting promoted to the higher designation and get much-deserved raise. Stars are favoring your professional and personal growth, so make the most of this time. Family members may come together to celebrate your achievements on the academic or career front. Love birds may spend time together and enjoy delicious meal and a theme-night.

What do your planetary positions predict about your day?

Leo Finance Today:

Expenses and financial conditions seem to be balanced. Sudden cash flow from multiple sources may keep your bank balance full. You may earn good returns by selling an ancestral property.

Leo Family Today:

Things may go well on the home front. Parents may visit you to spend quality time and discuss an important family matter. Someone close may call or message you and it may improve your mood.

Leo Career Today:

Dear Leo, you may try something new and creative at work as monotony is not your thing. You may try to explore new things and domains to increase your chances of being assigned with major work responsibilities.

Leo Health Today:

This is a good day for the Leo natives. Some may ditch spicy and heavy dishes and prefer taking on a detoxification diet. You may impress people around you with your sense of humor and energy.

Leo Love Life Today:

If you are not satisfied with your current relationship, move on with your life. Singles may find someone quite attractive and plan ways to connect with him or her.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope leo daily horoscope zodiac sign + 4 more
sun signs astrology horoscope today horoscope leo daily horoscope zodiac sign + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out