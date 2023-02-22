Leo Horoscope Today, February 22, 2023: Steady source of income

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are brimming with enthusiasm and energy today! Daily astrological prediction says, working out is looking well on your disposition. Your mind feels energized and might engage in some creative purists such as literature and philosophy. Your work life seems to be on the track as you continue to impress your seniors with innovative thinking and new ideas. Your teammates are likely to vote in your favor today. You can expect a steady source of income today as you revive all due payments. However, it is advised to spend cautiously as you don’t have any extra investments to rely on. Property investments might not yield lucrative results today. The day indicates trouble in paradise as there might be some domestic strife in the family. A nosy relative is likely to cause trouble with a phone call and ignite troubles in the family. Your partner may prove to be your solace in these trying times. They may shower you with care and support. You are likely to feel secure and comfortable with your partner.

Leo Finance Today

Your finances seem to be quite steady right now. However, now may be the time to think about an emergency fund. You may have to think about securing a fund for the future so learning about the financial market is recommended.

Leo Family Today

You might experience some pressure at home today as relatives cause a fight. You can think about spending some alone time in your room and not engage in any heated arguments.

Leo Career Today

Your career is in its most flourishing mode today. You may receive the appreciation of your seniors as all your planned meetings and conferences go in the right direction. You are likely to impress the clients with your new age thinking.

Leo Health Today

It's a good day health wise. You may find a rejuvenated mindset as your mind feels recharged and energized. Your body may also feel quite active as a healthy lifestyle works its magic on you.

Leo Love Life Today

Your love life seems to be at its best today. You may find that your partner’s unique perspective brings in a little humor in your life. Your mentality is likely to change because of your partner’s bold attitude and live in the moment perspective.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

