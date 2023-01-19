Leo Horoscope Today, January 19, 2023: Plan a trip

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, leo natives, “at the touch of love, everyone becomes a poet”, and so are you. You might forget all your queries and tension at the sight of your lover. The adrenaline is rushing within you and you may expect the same form your partner. Taking a trip to the hills or somewhere serene can truly work up the magic in your relationship. Fret not regarding the finances as you might receive a gift from someone close. Investments made earlier are likely to yield high returns today. Things might not go as planned at your workplace. There is a possibility of facing criticism at work. Maintaining some distance from fool-hearted people can keep you safe from trouble. You may expect support from family in these difficult circumstances. Listening to an advice might completely change your perspective.

Leo Finance Today

The day is perfect to think about an overall financial strategy. You may have to handle finances coming in from multiple sources of income. Creating a long-term investment plan and sticking to it can really bring in the fortune.

Leo Health Today

You might be in a good mood today as your body feels fresh. An upbeat frame of mind shows in your actions. Avoid being a little hasty when it comes to food. Now may be the right time to curb those midnight cravings and opt for something healthy.

Leo Career Today

You might be grasping at straws as you struggle with your boss. A competitive colleague can make things difficult for you. You might have to walk on eggshells to avoid getting any remonstration. Its best to act cautiously and mind your business.

Leo Family Today

There can be happiness and harmony in family as this season brings peace in the family. Family ties are likely to grow substantial as misunderstanding subside. Enjoy some alone time with your family members to regain your sense of security.

Leo Love Life Today

Your romantic life seems to have worked like a charm. You may expect a grand gesture of love and an expression of feelings form your partner. Spending some time with the special one can be a mood changer today. Its time to feel the love and affection in your relationship.

Lucky Number : 17

Lucky Color : Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

