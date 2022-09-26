Leo Horoscope Today, September 26, 2022: Positive attitude may benefit

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Adopting a determined and positive attitude may benefit Leos. This may keep you upbeat and focused on achieving your goals. The financial front is likely to remain more than satisfactory for Leo natives. Some good news from a distant relative may bring happy moments for your whole family. Some guest visits would make it a pleasant and wonderful day. The love life however may not be as smooth as expected; you will have to keep calm to sustain your relationship. Leo natives may have to go out of their way to meet their romantic partner’s demands. However, some of you can expect to have a nice time in the company of friends today. Senior Leo students who wish to pursue higher education abroad will be successful. Your contribution to a social event will be acknowledged and add to your prestige. A journey may prove much more exciting than you had anticipated. Papers pertaining to a property will be handed over to you.

Leo Finance Today You are likely to find the day favourable if you keep your options open on the financial front. An investment made today would enhance prosperity and financial security. Leo businesspeople can expect some drastic changes in their operations as new opportunities will come in plenty.

Leo Family Today For Leo individuals, the arrival of a new guest in the family may bring moments of celebration and joy. Efforts on the family front would enable to bring greater spontaneity and freedom in interaction with others.

Leo Career Today A professionally satisfying day is foreseen where you may be able to complete all your tasks successfully. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to be accepted and acknowledged on the professional front. Leo job-seekers may get lucky in their search and get a selection call soon.

Leo Health Today Today, it is advisable not to mingle with those who cause stress or bring mental agony to you. Try to stay away from stress at all costs. You need strict supervision in the initial stages to prevent the relapsing of allergy or seasonal ailment.

Leo Love Life Today Leo natives' spouses may compel them for something that they are in no mood for, but little effort can do about it! Blindly following others coupled with taking hasty decisions would compound problems in love life. Time to be realistic and practical on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

