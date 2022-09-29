Leo Horoscope Today, September 29, 2022: Will your career bring good news?

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leo natives need to adopt a far-sighted approach today. Setting your eyes on the future and working towards accomplishing your goals quickly may become your only success mantra today. On the economic front, your situation may remain satisfactory. However, you should not rely entirely on your monthly income. You are advised to stay away from any kind of conflict or any unethical practice which can tarnish your reputation. You could indulge in self-introspection and reflect on past mistakes and experiences, which will enable you to move forward in all aspects of life. An easy and natural way to get rid of insomnia is physical activity. Make it a rule to take an evening walk. It may be a good idea for you and your spouse to jointly invest in some property or financial instrument. This may help strengthen the mutual bond. Leo students are advised to touch base with their mentor today. An exchange of ideas may pave the way for clarity and improvement in grades.

Leo Finance Today Leo businessmen need to be careful when signing any contract and avoid taking any financial decisions. A fluctuating cash flow may worry some but do not worry things are likely to improve soon.

Leo Family Today Leo natives are likely to witness an auspicious event in their household. You may be successful in resolving past misunderstandings with your family members. This will bring a lot of peace and harmony at home.

Leo Career Today It's possible that Leo natives’ may find their seniors or colleagues may be difficult to deal with. Deadlines may be delayed and it may upset your mood. Some of you may be reminded of the code of conduct too. Just make sure you do not indulge in arguments or confrontations.

Leo Health Today Some Leos may succeed in resolving their sleep issues. Try to sleep and relax from the bustle of the day before bedtime and take a bath with aromatic oils for a peaceful snooze. Indulgence in spiritualism will help you conquer your fears and increase your self-confidence.

Leo Love Life Today Relationship-wise, your love life will sail easily as the two of you will develop a deep affection for each other. Some Leo natives can decide to take their romantic relationship to the next level. And if your love life has been lacking in passion, the day may help entice it back.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

