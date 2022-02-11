Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Libra Daily Horoscope for February 11: Love will not be in your favour

Dear Libra , the stars are not in favor and it’s certainly not a good time for investments or properties in general. Find out the love astrological prediction for Libra for February 11
The planetary movements are all in your favor.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

 

You are a free-spirited soul and social boundaries are not for you. You are somebody who adapts to any surroundings with so much ease. Don’t let the opinions of others affect your decisions. Just trust your instincts and take decisions with confidence. Adventure is calling! An adventure with your travel buddies is likely to rejuvenate your soul and uplift your mood. Keep all the rules at bay while planning a fun trip with your friends who also love the thrill of adventure as you do. The stars are not in favor and it’s certainly not a good time for investments or properties in general. If you have been looking for a new land, you are advised to put it on hold as there may be some unexpected hurdles that can cause delay.

 

Libra Finance Today 

 

Your long-term savings is likely to fetch you good returns which may strengthen your bank balance. Those planning to start a new business may find all the conditions in their favor. Education institutions may take off and start reaping rewards for you.

 

Libra Family Today 

 

You are advised to take extra care of your elderly parents. Some of you may feel the emotional well-being is getting affected. You are advised to spend more time with your family for now and build a better bonding.

 

Libra Career Today 

 

Stars are not in favor and you need to be extra meticulous about your job as you can be a victim of politics in your organization. Don’t try to switch conversations as it may not go in the right stride.

 

Libra Health Today 

 

Those who have been trying to shed extra kilos won’t be satisfied by the results. You are advised to re-examine the intensity of your workout and watch out your diet plan and try to maintain a disciplined schedule. Maintain a good 8-hour sleep cycle.

 

Libra Love Life Today 

 

Those who are single and planning to put forth a marriage proposal must not wait. The planetary movements are all in your favor. You are likely to resolve a dispute with your Spouse bringing a pleasant change in your married life.

 

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

 

 

