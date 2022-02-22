Libra Daily Horoscope for February 22: Avoid doing this while working

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is going to be an average day, but you should be cautious on the professional front. You should not mess up with your co-workers or tell your seniors how to work, it may upset them and an ego clash or ego war may prove harmful to you, so take the things slow today.

Things seem to be going smoothly on the family front, you should try to be available for your kids, spouse and parents whenever they need you. Some client meetings or appointments may make you travel.

This is a suitable time to travel with family or friends. You may get good travel deals along with amazing trip experiences. Those who fade up with monotonous work routines, they should go for recreational or adventurous activities.

What lies further? Read ahead!

Libra Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front. You may buy a flat, plot or house. Some may go on trips and splurge on comfort and luxury.

Libra Family Today

This is a suitable day to visit your guests or friends. Your dream to buy a house may come true soon. You may be busy in arranging house warming party or shifting to a new home.

Libra Career Today

This is not a favorable day on the professional front. Avoid using help or short cut to complete a task, you may be disappointed with the results.

Libra Health Today

This is a moderate day on the health front. Planets are predicting overexertion. You have your limits so try to decline any party invitation politely. You should pay attention towards self-care and focus on soothing activities like yoga.

Libra Love Life Today

This is an excellent day on the love front. You may find comfort and peace by spending time with your partner. You may enjoy mini dance party with your spouse or lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Orange

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026