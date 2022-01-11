Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Libra Daily Horoscope for Jan 11: Time to multiply success possibilities
Libra Daily Horoscope for Jan 11: Time to multiply success possibilities

Dear Libra, you may get to multiply your possibility of success soon. Stay away from negative behaviour or it may backfire. On the economic front, your sources of income are likely to increase.

Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, you are likely to undertake tasks that make you happy. This is likely to bring a balance in your life. Newer and promising prospects may be presented to you, which are likely to add value to your lifestyle. The planets have aligned in your favour and your outstanding tasks may now be finished. You may get to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. Your chances to make advancement in life look quite bright. You might be required to travel abroad, which is likely to bring you stability. You may get to multiply your possibility of success soon. Stay away from negative behaviour or it may backfire. Property dealings may turn out to be profitable. Students are likely to excel in competitive exams. Travelling may give you a chance to rest and also explore new places and meet new people.

Libra Finance Today

On the economic front, your sources of income are likely to increase. This may give you a chance to invest surplus capital in a new business, which is likely to turn into a profitable venture in the future.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front, giving time and attention to your loved ones is likely to fortify your ties. Prioritizing your duties towards your family before everything else may maintain a peaceful homely atmosphere, making everyone happy.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, the stars may not be in your favour. You may get a chance to add to your skill set by undertaking an advanced training course, failing which you may also lose your chances of a promotion.

Libra Health Today

On the health front, you are likely to recover from chronic diseases. Indulging in sporting activities, an aromatherapy session and yoga practices are likely to keep you physically fit and mentally in control of yourself.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your love life may experience some ups and downs. Mutual understanding may be lacking between you and your beloved, which might strain the relationship. Make efforts to bring it back on track.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

