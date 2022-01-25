Libra Daily Horoscope for Jan 25: Try to maintain a low profile

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Introduction: There is a chance for you to escape reality and plan a short trip on vacation. You will be very active right now and you will meet new friends. Your love life will be better as compared to past some time. Some people can show interest in buying your property. You should take consultation from your elders before buying or selling a house. If you want to start any new business, you should stop and think about it. Do not show any kind of carelessness towards your health and try to maintain a low profile for some time.

Libra Finance Today: You will get good financial stability, but you should be cautious at the same time. Your expenditures may be a little higher than you expect so it is advised for you to be cautious and focus more on saving.

Libra Family Today: You might get into a conflict with your family and they might not be satisfied with your efforts towards them. You should make some better efforts to get close to them.

Libra Career Today: You will learn new skills today and things might speed up and can go from average to well. You can expect a new promotion. It is advised to keep good relations with your co-workers and your seniors.

Libra Health Today: Your health will be good today. But you can encounter some minor health issues such as valid infections or problems related to digestion. It's nice and you need to have complete control over your body and focus on your fitness and your weight management.

Libra Love Life Today: Things will go smoothly for couples who have a together for a long time. They can also get married very soon. Singles can get into a relationship as well. Love and peace will be there for married couples.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

