Libra Daily Horoscope for January 1: Your efforts will be paid

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, you are likely to bring harmony in your lifestyle by making gradual changes. You may overcome challenges and make a mark for yourself in your chosen field of work. The day might bring mixed emotions, which you need to manage judiciously. A dip in confidence level may not hold you back from accomplishing your tasks. You may get to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. The day may be marked by a significant improvement in your overall development as an individual. Putting your innovative ideas to good use may keep you ahead of competition. Taking part in cultural activities is likely to elevate your social status and bring you recognition. Some of you may work towards gathering knowledge and expanding your horizons. Pending property matters are likely to work in your favor. Travelling may relieve you of stress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

On the economic front, this is a good time to add to your wealth. A lucrative source of income may come your way, which is likely to bring steady profits in the days ahead. Investment in a property or land may bring rich returns.

Libra Family Today

Your family front is likely to be vibrant and positive as children bring laurels in their fields of study and work. Your domestic life may remain delightful as an occasion is likely to be celebrated in the presence of friends and relatives.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, you may notice rewarding opportunities slipping from your hands. Jealous subordinates need to be confronted. However, maintain your calm and poise. Your efforts are likely to be noticed and appreciated eventually.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today

On the health front, minor ailments are likely to force you to rely on medications. Try to maintain a healthy lifestyle by consuming everything in moderation and focusing more on fibers and proteins. Practice yoga for peace of mind.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your passions are the peak and you may spend intimate moments in the company of your beloved. A surprise trip to a place away from the city may give you a chance to bond even better and enjoy ‘we’ time.

Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026