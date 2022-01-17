Libra Daily Horoscope for January 17: Good luck will follow you

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)



Today will bring a lot of good luck. Today will turn out great for you in many aspects of life. You will be busier than most of the last few days proving yourself and doing all the hard work needed. There can be some issues in your family, but you should not lose your temper. You might feel a little anxious in public, it should be taken care of. You are suggested to focus on your family and loved ones. You will earn good money; find new friends and you will get closer to your family. If you start any work, you are most likely to get benefit from it. Seek advice from the elders before buying or selling any property. You might have trouble in your relationship and with your parents. Try to be a little calmer and patient while dealing with your family.



Libra Finance Today

There will be financial stability for you. The expenditure will also be average but focus on saving more. A new source of income can be generated. Starting a new business should not be considered right now.



Libra Family Today

You will be closer to your family. You will be more responsible towards your family and loved ones. You will put more efforts to make your surrounding happier.



Libra Career Today

It is advised to keep good relations with your colleagues. Do a thorough research before joining a new job. Newly graduates can get a new job. Today will be average.



Libra Health Today

You can encounter minor health issues. You can also get injured today. You need to regulate everything around you and exercise daily. Maintain good mental health and avoid stress.



Libra Love Life Today

Couples with long term relationships have the chances of tying the knot very soon. Your bond will get stronger, and singles can also get into relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026