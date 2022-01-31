Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Libra Daily Horoscope for January 31: Change is good
horoscope

Libra Daily Horoscope for January 31: Change is good

Dear Libra , today you are likely to bring harmony in your lifestyle by making gradual changes.
A bonus may be on the way for your hard work.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) 

Today, you are likely to bring harmony in your lifestyle by making gradual changes. You may overcome challenges and make a mark for yourself in your chosen field of work. The day might bring mixed emotions, which you need to manage judiciously. A dip in confidence level may not hold you back from accomplishing your tasks. You may get to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. The day may be marked by a significant improvement in your overall development as an individual. Putting your innovative ideas to good use may keep you ahead of competition. Taking part in cultural activities is likely to elevate your social status and bring you recognition. Some of you may work towards gathering knowledge and expanding your horizons. Pending property matters are likely to work in your favor. Travelling may relieve you of stress. 

 

Libra Finance Today 

On the economic front, this is a good time to add to your wealth. A lucrative source of income may come your way, which is likely to bring steady profits in the days ahead. Investment in a property or land may bring rich returns. 

 

Libra Family Today 

On the domestic front, you may have a difference of opinion with parents, but your mature handling of issues is likely to restore normalcy at home. Company of children may work as a panacea for your stress. 

 

Libra Career Today 

On the professional front, you may receive many opportunities, which are likely to test your skills. Your ability to multitask under stressful situations may impress your bosses. A bonus may be on the way for your hard work. 

 

Libra Health Today 

On the health front, minor ailments are likely to force you to rely on medications. Try to maintain a healthy lifestyle by consuming everything in moderation and focusing more on fibers and proteins. Practice yoga for peace of mind. 

 

Libra Love Life Today 

Your love life may become smoother if you are willing to shun your possessiveness. You may have to give space to your partner to prevent negative feelings from creeping into your relationship. 

 

Lucky Number: 22 

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

 

 

 

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope libra libra
