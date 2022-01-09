Libra Daily Horoscope for January 9: Keep your expenses in check

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, your life may be filled with joy as better prospects are on the cards. There are chances of you accomplishing a task that you had put your heart and soul into in the past. There are likely to be significant changes in your life, which will directly have a positive effect on your overall being. The bonds that you forge with new people today may last a lifetime. Now that you have a fresh perspective on things, you may be able to get rid of your negative energies. Making the tough choices and taking the right decisions have always been your forte - you are likely to work your magic in all aspects. Setbacks may not stop you from reaching your goals. Do not deal in a property matter that is riddled with legal issues. Students are likely to make their loved ones proud with their academic achievements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

On the financial front, past investments in speculations may bring small profits. A new and seemingly lucrative business venture may not flourish sooner as expected. You may need to keep your expenses in check.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front, there may be minor differences with your loved ones. However, your anger may not last long and you may be able to defuse the tensed homely atmosphere with your wit and charm.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, you may be rewarded for your hard work and sincerity. You are likely to meet your professional targets, which may further help you enhance your prospects. Financial rewards may be on the way.

Libra Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the health front, you may enjoy physical wellbeing. Minor ailments can be neglected. Pay attention to maintaining a good mental health. Meditation and yoga are likely to make you calmer and happier.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, singles are likely to get hitched to someone interesting. This may be the beginning of a new, exciting and trustworthy relationship. Those already married, may plan to expand their family.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026