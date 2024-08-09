Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024 predicts an auspicious day to resolve problems

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for special moments in love and job Be expressive in the love affair and spend more time together. Ensure you meet the expectations at work today. Financial success is also at your side. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024: Ensure you meet the expectations at work today.

Take up new challenges on the job to prove the professional mettle. Ensure you spare more time for the lover and indulge in romantic activities. There will also be prosperity and health is also good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor troubles in the love life. There can be hurdles in the form of opposition from relatives and it is vital you settle this with a mature attitude. Do not impose your thoughts on the lover and keep a distance from extramarital affairs. Some Libras will be happy to have a romantic dinner. t is crucial that females show patience while having disagreements. Married male Libras will see the interference of a third person in the relationship which will be annoying.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your sincere and disciplined attitude will help you in professional success today. New tasks will require you to spend additional hours at the workplace. IT, healthcare, hospitality, animation, architecture, and mechanical professionals will see opportunities abroad. Libras can also excel in careers related to arts, music, and literature. The second part of the day is good to attend a job interview. Some students trying to fly abroad for higher studies may receive admission today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity exists today and you are good to clear all the pending dues. You will need funds to pay the fees for the child studying abroad. Libras can consider renovating the home or investing in real estate. Those who want to settle a financial dispute can pick the day as it is auspicious to resolve problems. Senior Libras will also distribute wealth among the children today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Those who have chest or cardiac issues may develop complications. You may also have vision-related issues. Children should be careful while playing and seniors must avoid food rich in fat and grease. Females must take care while cutting veggies in the kitchen as a minor cut can happen. You may also start exercising today and make it a routine.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)