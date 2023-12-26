Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 26, 2023 predicts professional success

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Every problem is an opportunity for you Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 26, 2023. Minor troubles may happen in the first part of the day but ensure you settle them before things go out of hand.

The daily horoscope predictions suggest resolving love relationship issues and professional challenges. Fortunately, both wealth & health are fine today.

Settle every issue that impacts your relationship. Professional success is also complemented by good health and wealth today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Handle the love issues with a mature attitude. Minor troubles may happen in the first part of the day but ensure you settle them before things go out of hand. Be expressive and show your love for your partner. Do not get into arguments over trivial matters. Ensure you spend more time together and also share the motions. Unexpected gifts can surprise your partner and further strengthen the bond. Single Libra females can expect a proposal at an office, college, or at family function.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Professional success will bring happiness today. Expect new responsibilities that will come with power. You may also expect an appraisal today. Your approach towards the project will receive appreciation from clients. Some Libras will travel for job reasons. Some corporate employees will be under heat for stern actions taken the previous day but do not give up your morals for petty gains. Businessmen need to have a harmonious relationship with their partners for the smooth running of the business.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

A sibling or a relative may also ask for financial help which you will not be able to refuse. Some unexpected expenditures may also come up today. Financially you are good and wealth will come in from different sources. Today is also auspicious to buy a vehicle or to invest in property. This is a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. You need proper financial planning and taking professional help will be a good idea.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will be there, However, those who have a history of cardiac illness need to be careful today. Some Libras will have minor viral infections, causing cough, sore throat, mild fever, and sneezing. Senior Libras must not miss medication and should be more conscious about their diet.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857