Libra Horoscope Today for December 6, 2025: Consider expanding the family

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Egos are not your playmates Keep the relationship free from egos. Pay attention to the professional assignments to give the best results. Utilize wealth diligently and have a good lifestyle. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Ensure you give more time for the lover and sit together discussing the future. Do not compromise on ideals at work. There will be issues associated with wealth today. Health will be positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on ideals in the relationship. Value the feelings of the partner and consider taking the love affair to the next level. You will be successful in getting a positive response to the proposal. There will be minor issues associated with expressions and egos in the love affair. Do not let the ex-lover come into the present love affair. Married females may also seriously consider expanding the family.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Keep office politics out of the way and impress the clients with your knowledge of the project. Those who handle teams and projects will require updating their technical skills. Today is good to crack examinations, and students who have one will be fortunate to have positive results. Avoid arguments at the workplace and give innovative suggestions at meetings. Today is also a good day to clear job interviews. Some businessmen will face minor licensing-related problems, but they will be resolved before the day ends.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will come up, and it is crucial that you control the expenditure. You may have trouble associated with loans. Do not overspend on luxury items today. Some natives will have a legal issue that requires finance. A few professionals may suffer from health issues, for which a lot of money would be spent on medical expenses. Businessmen will sign new partnership deals. The second part of the day is also good to buy a new property or sell one.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

There will be relief from existing ailments. However, seniors may develop respiratory issues that will need a doctor’s advice. Some females will develop gynecological issues. Ensure you take care of the diet and skip aerated drinks as well. Some children will have viral fever, sore throat, or sneezing issues. If medicines are prescribed to you, make sure you take medications and vitamins on time.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)