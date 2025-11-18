Libra Horoscope Today for November 18, 2025: Take up new roles and be confident about the outcome
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude is crucial in your career
Explore new aspects of love today. Be professional at the office, and you’ll get the output. Financial prosperity helps make crucial monetary investments today.
You will be in love again today. At the office, your professionalism will bring in good results. However, your focus needs to be on health, as serious issues may be there today.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
You will see issues related to egos in the relationship. Some females will be cheated in a love affair. It is also good to discuss the relationship with the parents. Today is also a good time to take a call on marriage. You may also plan a romantic dinner to end the day on a happy note. Married females may have minor troubles within the house of the household. This needs open communication with the husband.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Pay attention to the responsibilities. You will require working additional hours today. Those who are in the notice period will clear an interview today. Your discipline at work will work out today. Take up new roles and be confident about the outcome. Some technical tasks will also require you to brush up on your knowledge to clear job interviews or client sessions. Some entrepreneurs will have financial issues, especially in receiving funds from abroad. Students will have good results, and some may even qualify for the preliminary competitive examinations.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
You are financially good today. Businessmen will receive good returns, and professionals can expect a hike in their salary. The second half of the day will see some expenses in the form of a celebration at home or buying a home appliance. If you are thinking of investing anywhere, you can go for it. Avoid monetary or property-related discussions with siblings in the first part of the day.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Health demands more attention today. There will be challenges associated with breathing. You may require medical attention for your ears and eyes. Avoid lifting heavy objects above the head. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. The second part of the day is also good for quitting both tobacco and alcohol. Athletes may develop minor injuries today.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
