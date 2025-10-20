Libra Horoscope Today for October 20, 2025: Stay calm at team meetings and do not let emotions dictate things

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle all issues with a smile Your commitment at work and in love will have positive outcomes. You will be successful in clearing contract issues in the business. Wealth will also come in. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the love life intact. Resolve the professional issues today and get the best possible results at work. Wealth permits major investments in the stock market. Health is also positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor issues in the relationship. There can be ego-related issues, and it is crucial to be a good listener. Married females may have communication issues with their spouse. Resolve this before the day ends. Keep your heart open and hope high, as someone may walk straight into your heart and your life to make it even more beautiful. Married females can decide to extend the family. Single natives will also be fortunate to find new love.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your attitude will work out at the office today. Stay calm at team meetings and do not let emotions dictate things. Instead, be wise and diplomatic wherever they are needed. Some additional responsibilities will come to you today. This will be most visible in the professional lives of politicians, contractors, construction managers, lobbyists, legal professionals, or accountants. Businessmen may also be successful in clearing issues associated with tax, licensing, and funds.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

As wealth will come in from different sources, you will be happy to buy electronic appliances and fashion accessories. You may also consider investments in stock and speculative businesses. Today is a good day to buy a new property. Those who are studying abroad will need financial support from their parents to pay the tuition fees. You may also provide financial help to a needy friend or a sibling. Businessmen will also sign new partnerships that will bring in funds.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced office and personal life today. You may develop digestive issues, and it is good to avoid outside food while travelling. Pregnant females need to skip adventurous activities while on a vacation. You may also have viral fever, sore throat, or pain in the joints. Senior natives must be careful while boarding a bus or train. Children should be careful while playing, as minor cuts may happen.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)