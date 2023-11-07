close_game
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 7, 2023 predicts minor health issues

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 7, 2023 predicts minor health issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 07, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for November 7, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be emotional but do not lose your sensibility.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in principles

As per the daily horoscope for today, a smart love & happy workplace experience embrace you. Prosperity is another takeaway of the day. Health is an issue.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 7, 2023. The first half of the day may not be productive and this can cause trouble at the workplace.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 7, 2023. The first half of the day may not be productive and this can cause trouble at the workplace.

Utilize the day to finalize the future of your love life. Professional success will reflect upon your wealth. However, minor health issues will trouble you today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be emotional but do not lose your sensibility. Minor frictions will exist in the love and it is crucial to resolve all the troubles before things go out of control. Avoid arguments and conflicts as a slight tinge of separation is there with all happy times and scenarios. Those who are keen to marry the lover can decide that today. But it is best to be completely sure of your relationship and partner before you take such a life-changing decision.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

The first half of the day may not be productive and this can cause trouble at the workplace. However, you will complete the tasks within the deadline. You may be a victim of office politics and it is crucial you prove the prowess to overcome this crisis. Female team leaders and managers will have a tough time managing the team. Be cautious while communicating with the team as some of your statements can be tweaked and will also be misunderstood.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Financial success will ensure you meet your dreams. Some Libras will succeed in buying electronic devices and even a scooter. You may utilize this opportunity to invest in real estate which may bring in good profit in the future. Today, you may also donate money to charity. Businessmen will also see good returns in the first half of the day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You may have minor troubles associated with your chest and throat. Some seniors will have respiratory issues which will need medical attention. Start the day with mild exercise to stay energetic at the office. Avoid lifting heavy objects today. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler on hilly terrains tonight. Follow all traffic rules while driving.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

