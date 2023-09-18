Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 18, 2023 predicts great achievements

23rd September to 22nd October

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have a point to make today

As per the daily horoscope, your romantic relationship will be trouble-free today and professional success will bless you. There will be prosperity as well.

A strong and smooth romantic relationship is the catchword of the day. Utilize every professional opportunity to grow. Both money and health will be at your side.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Today, you can make the lover happy by showering affection. Appreciate your partner for the achievements. Do not dig into the past and avoid unpleasant conversations. Some Libras will have unpleasant experiences in romance and you need to settle this through open communication. Office romance is good but married male natives need to stay away from it as your spouse will find it in the second half of the day.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your professional performance will be fabulous and the company will make a note of it. This will benefit during discussions on appraisals and promotions. Some Libra will be victims of office gossip and be careful while dealing with subordinates of the opposite gender. Come with innovative concepts and you’ll be successful in impressing the top management. If you’ve got creative ideas, launch them and you’ll see how successful they will become.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

While there will be prosperity in life today, it is good to control the temptation to spend high, especially on luxury. You need to save for the rainy day. Some Libras will find this a good to invest in property and this is an investment. Those who want to buy a luxury vehicle should wait for a day or two. Some clients abroad may clear the long pending dues. Launch new ventures in foreign countries and you’ll get good returns. Invest in shares or stocks with confidence.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

For Libras, today is a good day to schedule the surgery. Those who have breathing issues need to consult a doctor. Do not take professional stress to home as this can cause headaches. Some people may suffer blood pressure and they may need to consult a doctor. Pregnant female Libras must avoid adventure sports today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

