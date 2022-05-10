Libra Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 10, 2022

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to have a good day today. Your health may benefit from the happy and positive mental attitude that you possess. This helps make you realise the importance of being happy and calm. This may keep you energised all day. You may benefit from an old investment. However, you are advised to avoid splurging on unnecessary luxury items and focus more on savings. Your hard work and dedication at work will most likely be rewarded by your seniors. You have been longing to spend a good quality time with your family members. Today you will get time to spend with your family. This happy time will likely have a direct impact on your love life. Things will be a bit difficult as far as your love life is concerned. You are advised to handle things more maturely and rediscover your relationship. You love adventure and planning a solo trip is on the cards. You are expected to benefit from ancestral property.

Libra Finance Today

On the economic front, now is a good time to expand. There’s a chance you’ll be able to pay off your old debts. You are likely to get additional income from a property, which could result in significant profits.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front, consider spending more time with loved ones. This will most likely elevate their mood. You can take advantage of a family get-together to uplift your mood. Today you feel a new positive vibe among the family members.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, the day will be good and you will realise the importance of teamwork today. You will notice how important your team is to you. You are advised to share your plans with your colleagues and seek their advice.

Libra Health Today

Your health will be good and this will make you feel energised and happy. Most probably, you will be in good emotional and physical shape. This positivity will be reflected in all your activities throughout the day. You can just relax and enjoy today.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, the youngsters are advised to be extra cautious while taking any decisions. Those who are in a relationship will realise that they need more time to understand each other. Stay calm and take any decision without any prejudices.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

