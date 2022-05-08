Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 8, 2022

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You may become over-confident at times which may result in obstacles to your success. You can expect mixed results today. Use your tact to make it a satisfactory day. Your efficiency and skills will enable you to overcome all challenges from your rivals on the professional front. Your attempts at a more active lifestyle will help you remain in shape. It is an auspicious time for those looking to cement their long-standing romantic relationship. You get a chance to renew long-missed ties with your near and dear ones. A windfall can be expected in a new business venture. You may struggle to get admissions to esteemed institutions or jobs through college campus selections. Keep up the efforts, you may be rewarded shortly. An amicable solution for a complicated property dispute is likely to be found. A family vacation to the hill may bring joy to the entire family. Be clear of your priorities on the social front.

Libra Finance Today

Your finances are likely to be good; however, you may not be able to save much. Your expenditure will also be high. Some people will try to take you for a ride. Be sceptical of advice others give you. Do you own research to invest profitably?

Libra Family Today

The day will be well spent with your family members surrounding you. Family youngsters may add to the harmony with their outstanding achievements. However, avoid advising people who aren't open to listening to it.

Libra Career Today

At your workplace, you may have to face challenges in completing ongoing work. If you find a client being demanding and unreasonable; deal with it calmly. If you lose your cool, it could lead to chaos. Keep a calm exterior, and avoid making your problems worse.

Libra Health Today

Listen to your body and slow down. Taking rest will help you recuperate. Also consume a well-balanced diet, replete with energy-packed foods, to speed up recovery. Try to stay hydrated and consume a healthy diet and avoid late-night eating.

Libra Love Life Today

Your married life may not be smooth and you may also feel distanced from your spouse due to their busy work schedule or ill health. Those who are in love relationships may not witness a favorable period as they can have trust issues. Avoid involving a third person in your dispute. Deal with the problem tactfully.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

