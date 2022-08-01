Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 1,'22 states, steady budget

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Libra natives are likely to do well professionally. A consistently superlative performance at work may bring you a well-deserved promotion. Your financial front may remain strong. You are likely to invest in an immovable asset, which has the potential to secure your future. However, your family members may not be very cooperative. You may have to reason out with them to keep the homely atmosphere free from arguments. Your health may remain satisfactory. Some of you may need medication for recurring ailments that trouble you from time to time. Traveling with friends to a foreign location may rejuvenate your senses. You may get to learn new languages and cultures. Property matters may not go in your favour as expected. Students are likely to receive admission to a reputed university to pursue higher educational courses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today: Libras are likely to maintain a steady budget and there may be no monetary problems for you. You are likely to make profits from an ancestral property, which can bring you good gains. Save money from speculative activities.

Libra Family Today: Given that the day is not in your children’s favour, Libra natives may be concerned about them. To keep the peace at home, you may need to retain your composure in challenging household situations and try to avoid conflicts as much as you can.

Libra Career Today: For Libras, there may be numerous occasions for you to demonstrate your effectiveness on the professional front. It may not just impress your superiors; they are also likely to praise your efforts, and you may get rewards for them!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today: Libras, you can improve your mental health by practicing calming activities. However, you may also need alone time to focus on your general wellbeing. Participating in sports can assist you in changing your sedentary lifestyle.

Libra Love Life Today: Libras may have to infuse new life into romantic relationship, as dullness is likely to kill the fun. There may be trials and tribulations in the relationship, which you may have to face together or it might become difficult to reconcile later.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON