Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 2,'22 states, favorable day

LIBRA(Sep 24-Oct 23) Day seems excellent, you just avoid discussing any property deal today. You have been working hard to get back in shape, now it's time to reap rewards of your determination and hard work. Your stable financial condition may allow you to spend on personal growth, grooming and self-care.

Libra, you are going to shine on the work front. Your communication skills and vast domain knowledge may get you recognition and appreciation today. Keep inspiring others with your professional success. Your family has always been supportive and now it's your turn to support your siblings, spouse or children and help them achieve their goals. Love life seems amazing and rocking, it’s time to enjoy little things with your beloved.

What else is there to unfold about the day? Know more:

Libra Finance Today: Day seems moderate on the financial front. You may find investors for your new venture. Some may buy a four-wheeler or expensive jewelry. You may have to spend on modern office furniture today to keep office organized.

Libra Family Today: Day is normal, you may be busy organizing your home. An old friend may drop by and surprise you. Kids may do well on the career front and make you feel proud.

Libra Career Today: Things may go as per your expectation on the work front. Marketing professionals may achieve their targets. Work promotion or an increased client list may keep you motivated to do new things and put efforts to grow further.

Libra Health Today: It's a good day on the health front. You may be brimming with energy and confidence, so try to put all your energy into doing something creative.

Libra Love Life Today: It's a favorable day to propose to someone and share your feelings with your crush or colleague you like. Married couples may plan to book a massage or spa. Dining out and discussing important issues with partner can be refreshing and healing for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

