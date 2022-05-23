Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 23, 2022 states, rewarding life

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 23, 2022

Dear Libra, your daily astrological predictions for May 23, 2022 suggests, your health, may be harmed as a result of your unpredictable work schedules.
Libra Daily Horoscope for May 23, 2022
Published on May 23, 2022 12:22 AM IST
By Dr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23) Your professional life appears to be rewarding. You may be given the opportunity to demonstrate your abilities and receive praise from all corners. Your family life could be rewarding as well. Spending time with children may help you relax. Your health, on the other hand, may be harmed as a result of your unpredictable work schedules. To enjoy complete wellness, maintain a strict lifestyle. Before investing in stocks and shares, you may require expert assistance as far as your finances are concerned. You need to be worried about a neglected romantic front. To rekindle lost love, you may have to devote enough time to your partner. This may make your significant other happy. It can be difficult to travel to an exotic location. Property transactions are expected to be profitable. With their academic achievements, students may make everyone proud. 

Libra Finance Today On the economic front, your financial situation is likely to improve in the coming days. You may see benefits from an unplanned source. However, your plans to start a new family venture may fall through due to lack of funds. 

Libra Family Today On the domestic front, you may have pleasant interactions with family members. This is likely to improve your interpersonal skills. You may attend a function with your loved ones, where you may be recognised for your work. 

Libra Career Today On the professional front, your communication abilities could be a boon for you and your coworkers. You may be geared up to take on more duties. This is likely to impress your supervisors. A promotion may be on the way. 

Libra Health Today If you ignore minor health difficulties, they are likely to worsen. A weakened immune system may result in a range of health problems. Maintaining a strict lifestyle and watching your diet may help you stay healthy and energized. 

Libra Love Life Today Your passions may be at an all-time high. However, not following a moral code of conduct in the company of your partner may irritate them. This could cause problems in your relationship. To restore normalcy, act patiently and calmly. 

Lucky Number: 11 

Lucky Color: Light Grey 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

