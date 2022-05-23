Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 23, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good avenues open up to make you financially secure. Someone's advice on the health front is likely to come handy in achieving total fitness. Some delay is foreseen for those being considered for promotion. You will be able to motivate a family youngster to give in his or her best in a competition. Hanging out with friends can prove most entertaining.

Love Focus: Lover may complaint of being taken for granted, so show more love and tenderness.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Care will need to be exercised in a monetary transaction. A change in lifestyle promises to bring you back on the road to perfect health. A business venture is likely to start giving positive results. Family may put pressure on you to take a break from work for a vacation. New drivers need to be careful on the road. Spirituality will keep you calm.

Love Focus: You are likely to be at your impressive best in a chance to romance!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may get deeply involved in ways to increase earning. It may become difficult to ward off sickness, if you indulge in excesses. You may need to put in a few extra hours at work just to complete something urgent. You can find a grouchy family elder in a lighter mood today. Too much travelling can get a bit tiresome. Investing in property is certain to give good returns.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to floor you on the romantic front, so play your cards well.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Wealth is likely to come from unexpected sources. Sticking to routine will be the key to your good health. Someone on the professional front is likely to realise your potential. Outside interference on the home front can be resented by homemakers. Keep your options open on the travel front. You may not get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot. An exciting incident is likely to be etched in your memory and give you endless pleasure.

Love Focus: Happiness and joy pervades the home front and keep you mentally at ease.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Beige

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Academic front may take its toll on your health, so reduce your burden and stick to healthy eating. A celebration can have an adverse impact on your savings. On the professional front, you may need to observe the performance of a subordinate before contemplating any action. Positivity on the home front can be expected as you rid yourself of negative feelings. Those on vacation may return with fond memories.

Love Focus: Your suspicious nature threatens to spoil relationship, so desist from it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You make steady progress on the professional front and impress others by your performance. Your active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. This is the time to add to your financial assets. Spouse may get busy in something and may not have any time for you. Cater for the weather, if you are planning a long journey. Someone will keep you entertained today.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may decide to get dictated by the heart, rather than the mind and have a great time!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial gains will take some more time to take shape. Efforts will be required to keep good health. Chance to display expertise will soon come to you on the professional front and you will manage to impress all. You will come closer to spouse as differences begin to disappear. Keep speed in check while driving. Opportunity you had been waiting for is set to arrive soon, so get ready to seize it.

Love Focus: A tiff with lover cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financial betterment is just round the corner for some. You manage to remain in top physical condition. Someone may be banking heavily on you to get an urgent work done, so don't disappoint. Today, family comes first for you. Family property is likely to be received as a gift by some. A long drive may prove fatiguing for some.

Love Focus: A romantic situation is about to come to a climax, so book a table for two for a candlelight dinner!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good financial returns from previous investments will keep you in upbeat mood. Give time for a workout routine to produce positive results. Go over the tasks that need to be accomplished at work to avoid missing out any. Spouse's ideas of doing up the home front will get your support. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. Those looking for buying a house can get a good bargain.

Love Focus: Efforts to bring romance back into your life will succeed.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A piece of good news can be expected on the financial front. You may become motivated to opt for some healthy options just to remain fit and energetic. Sharing someone's responsibilities at work cannot be ruled out. Pending major tasks are likely to be initiated soon on the home front. Those undertaking a long journey are likely to find someone interesting. Time seems favourable for purchasing property.

Love Focus: You may crave nearness to the one you have a soft corner for on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Windfall can be expected by some as wealth comes their way. Switching to healthy food may assume importance at this juncture. At work, you are likely to get into the groove and complete whatever is your lot. Family is likely to give full support and help you establish yourself at work. Some of you are likely to an exotic destination.

Love Focus: Romantic front may find you and lover pulling in opposite directions.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some good moves at work will bring you into superior's focus and help you in stepping up your career. Steps taken on the health front may start giving rich dividends in terms of figure and physique. Your desire to increase earning may need to be put on hold temporarily till the time is right. Spouse may persuade you to buy a particular household item that you are not keen on. A great outing with friends is envisaged.

Love Focus: Lover's nearness is likely to appear most reassuring for those in love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

