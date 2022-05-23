Capricorn Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 23, '22 states,new business

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Your health may remain excellent. Physical activity may keep you fit. Your financial situation could potentially be strong. A new business is expected to gain traction. Profits can come from multiple sources. Your love life appears to be bright. A journey to a quiet spot with your beloved could help you rekindle your passions. Your work life, on the other hand, is likely to be slow. To build a name for yourself, you may need to collaborate closely with your subordinates. Your personal life may be tensed as well. Clashes with family members over minor topics may keep the domestic mood disturbed. Travelling for business or pleasure may necessitate significant planning. Changes at the last minute can cause hassles. Legal issues involving an immovable asset are likely to vanish. You are likely to inherit a family home. Students may achieve excellent results on their intermediate exams.

Capricorn Finance Today On the economic front, an amount given to someone is likely to be returned. Property investments may be a lot profitable than expected. Those in the trade of garments are likely to earn handsome money from their business.

Capricorn Family Today On the domestic front, arguments and confrontations with your loved ones are likely to arise due to unforeseen circumstances. Children may suffer as a result of this. To restore harmony at home, you need to calmly avoid such situations.

Capricorn Career Today On the professional front, you are likely to take on more assignments than you can handle. Your workplace may present numerous obstacles in the way. To progress, you need to collaborate with your colleagues and superiors.

Capricorn Health Today You are likely to be in good health. Sporting activities, yoga, and meditation may help you stay in a positive frame of mind. You are likely to begin spiritual treatment sessions that may aid you in keeping you in a relaxed mood.

Capricorn Love Life Today On the romantic front, being in the company of your beloved may make you feel cherished and cared for. You and your partner are likely to take the first step towards turning your relationship into a lifelong commitment.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Sea Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

