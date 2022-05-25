Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 25, 2022 states, mend temper

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) You are advised to mend your temper and think with a cool head to address the challenge. Avoid arrogance on the professional front as it could cost you dearly. Choose your words wisely during a conversation else it could hurt others. Also, avoid any kind of negative thoughts since they will impact you mentally and physically. Consider taking up meditation regularly. Your mind will be involved in religious activities and you can engage in the act of giving. There will be financial stability coupled with multiple opportunities to earn income. At the same time, love will flourish among people who are in a romantic relationship. Students may face some problems in their education. If you are preparing for a competitive examination, then it will be difficult for you to concentrate today. Seek help at the earliest. You can plan to go on a trip with friends.

Libra Finance Today Those of you who have recently started your business are likely to see a steady rise in profits. You are also likely to get good support from your friends and relatives. However, you are advised not to indulge in any risky activities during this phase.

Libra Family Today Your family atmosphere will be good, and you will be able to spend quality time with younger siblings. Good news from your relatives' side can prove to be a source of joy for you. With the advice and assistance of the elderly, all your confusions and doubts are likely to be resolved

Libra Career Today You are advised to be cautious while interacting with your seniors as any kind of negative communication could affect your goodwill with them. There could be an increase in your workload and you may find it difficult to adhere to deadlines.

Libra Health Today Health concerns are indicated for your mother and all medical help needs to be arranged if required. The day is favorable for outdoor activities; moderate exercise will have a positive effect on the work of the whole organism.

Love Life Today If you are single, then you can expect to meet your prospective partner. Married people can get good news and welcome a new member to the family. Family members may approve of your choice of life partner and may bless the bond.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

