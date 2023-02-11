Libra Horoscope Today, February 11, 2023: Health may worsen

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, you may enjoy a great time with your love partner and be in a good mood all day long. Daily Astrological Predictions says, as far as your finances are concerned, you are in a good position. It is the right time to think about expanding your business and find investors or business partners. Family members may come together to celebrate an event at home. Dining out with kids on the cards. Some may think about joining swimming classes or gym.

Committed couples may have a favorable day. A pleasant surprise from beloved is indicated. A property deal may get you huge monetary benefits. Everything seems fine, but some work issues may crop up. A difference of opinion with your superior may create tense aura at work.

What does your sign say about the rest of your day?

Libra Finance Today:

It is an auspicious day to sign property paper or sell out a commercial property. those who want to expand their business abroad, they should go ahead as stars are favoring it.

Libra Family Today:

A family trip may give you chance explore new things and try your favorite cuisine. This is the perfect time for married couples who are planning to start a family. Kids may surprise you by performing extraordinarily well on the academic front.

Libra Career Today:

It does not seem to be a good day on the professional front. You may not be in your element today and find it hard to focus on important work. You should say no to work or things you cannot handle at work.

Libra Health Today:

Some may plan to dine out and pamper their taste buds today. Avoid overeating as you may suffer stomach or digestion issues.

Libra Love Life Today:

It is perfect time to surprise your beloved with an extravagant gesture. A trip to a hilly areas or beaches may give you chance to enjoy great time with your love partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

